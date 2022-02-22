APC slates national convention for March 26

Convention

Emmanuel Mogbede

The Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved March 26 for the National Convention of the party.

Sen. John Akpankudohede, National Secretary, CECPC, said this when he spoke with newsmen shortly after the committee’s closed door meeting in Abuja on Monday.

Akpankudohede said that activities for the National Convention would commence on Feb. 24.

“After deliberation and agreement with the CECPC, we have agreed and approved that the activities of the the party’s National Convention will commence on Feb. 24 and terminate on March 26 at Eagle Square with the National Convention.

“In between the convention, we have agreed to have zonal congresses,” he said.

Akpankudohede said that the congresses would hold in line with the timetable and schedule of events released by the party.

“On Thursday, Feb.24, publication of zonal committees. On Saturday, Feb.26, meeting…