Badminton Championship: Sports minister hails Opeyori

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has congratulated Nigeria’s Anuoluwapo Opeyori on his victory at the All Africa Individual Badminton Championships in Kampala, Uganda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Opeyori, on Sunday defeated homeboy Brian Kasirye of Uganda in straight sets, winning 21-14, 23-21 in a pulsating final.

The Nigerian had earlier, also beaten the 2017 Champion Adel Hamek of Algeria in straight sets in the semifinal.

The minister in a statement by his Special Assistant on Multimedia, Toyin Ibitoye, commended Opeyori for doing the nation proud and displaying the Nigerian spirit at the championships.

NAN reports that Opeyori without a coach or any accompanying official on Sunday in Kampala secured an unexpected Gold at the just concluded All Africa Individual Badminton Championships.

It was Opeyori’s second gold medal at the event after taking the 2019 title following a win against his…