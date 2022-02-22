Buhari delivers three projects that defy solutions for decades – Fashola

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

The Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola says the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has delivered three critical infrastructure projects that defy solutions for decades.

The minister said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the 21st edition of Town Hall Meeting focusing on the achievements of the Federal Government in Infrastructure Development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the town hall meeting was organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

In a presentation, Fashola said that Apapa-Oworonshoki road in Lagos state which was notorious for gridlock and in bad shape for decades was one of the difficult projects.

He said the road built in 1970 had failed intermittently and seemed to have defied solution in the history of the country.

Fashola said Buhari found solution to the critical infrastructure with the construction of a new 37 km road from Apapa Port to the Toll Gate…