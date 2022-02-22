Court permits NDLEA to detain Abba Kyari, 6 others for 14 days

By Taiye Agbaje

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, granted permission to the NDLEA to further detain suspended DCP Abba Kyari for 14 days, pending conclusion of investigation.

Justice Zainab Abubakar granted the order after the Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, NDLEA, Joseph. Sunday, moved an ex-parte motion to that effect.

The NDLEA, in the application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/111/2022, also prayed for an extension of time within which to detain the six other suspects named in the alleged offence.

The six others are ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirigba, Inspector John Nuhu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

While Kyari is the 1st respondent, the six others are listed as 2nd to 7th respondents respectively in the application.

The ex-parte motion dated Feb. 15 and filed Feb. 16, slight for an order granting leave to the NDLEA for the detention of the suspects in its custody pending the conclusion of…