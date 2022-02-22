Eliminate all forms of inter-agency rivalry, Agwai urges security chiefs

Sumaila Ogbaje

A former Chief of Defence Staff has urged service chiefs and heads of security agencies to take steps to eliminate all forms of inter-agency rivalry to enhance national security.

Retired Gen. Martin-Luther Agwai made the call at the opening of a three-day Inter-Agency Cooperation Workshopwith the theme; “Strengthening Inter-Agency Cooperation for Sustainable National Security”, organised by the Defence Headquarters, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that developing cordial and symbiotic relationship among security agencies remained an important precondition for success in all operations.

The ex-defence chief said that the consequences of inter-agency rivalry were multifaceted and had far reaching negative implications on national security.

He urged the armed forces and other security agencies to continue to foster more collaborative efforts that would make the best use of available scarce resources for enhanced national security.

“Therefore, I…