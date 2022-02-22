NPA to address stakeholders’ concerns over electronic truck call-up system – MD

Ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is ready to tackle all concerns raised by port users on the implementation of the electronic scheduling system for trucks doing business in the ports.

Its Managing Director, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, stated this on Tuesday in Lagos while reviewing the state of implementation of the policy, popularly known as “ETO system”, a year after it took off.

“We are ready to effectively tackle all concerns raised by port stakeholders; having operated the novel electronic call-up system for about a year, it should be expected that some of the teething issues should give way.

“All lingering issues will require a bit of time to resolve. The important thing is that we are committed to resolving them,” he said.

While commending the effort and investments made by Messrs Truck Transit Park (TTP) Ltd, operator of the call-up system, the NPA helmsman said he recognised that change could sometimes be a painful process.

