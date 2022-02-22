POS operator docked for allegedly stealing customer’s N140,000

By Sandra Umeh

A Point of Sale Operator (POS), David Nwachukwu, 21, on Tuesday appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged stealing of N140,000.

The defendant of no fixed address, is facing a two-count of stealing and causing a breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Dr Simeon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 16, at the Iba area of Ojo.

He said that the defendant being an operator of POS, stole the sum of N140, 000 from the account of one Akorede Abdusalam, a customer.

He also alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a beach of peace by debiting Abdusalam twice during POS transactions.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 168 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Ademola Adesanya granted the defendant bail in the sum of N80, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adesanya adjourned the case until…