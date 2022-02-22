Rotary club, Correctional Service to partner on inmates’ reformation

Mr James Ugbeda, Secretary of District 9125,(L) presenting an award to the CGC Nigeria Correctional Service, received by Mr Yakubu Sylvanus(R), the NCoS Officer in Charge of Sports

By Angela Atabo

The Rotary Club of Abuja City says it plans to partner with the Nigeria Correctional Service towards reform of inmates, to make them better citizens.

Mr Guobadia Imafidon, President, Rotary Club of Abuja City District 9125, said this at the club’s fellowship to mark its peace and conflict resolution month.

Imafidon said that the club would also organise sports competitions as well as help to secure freedom for some of the inmates.

According to Imafidon, Rotary International usually designate each month for certain humanitarian activities and has chosen February to promote peace and conflict resolution.

“So we decided to invite a speaker from the Correctional Service to talk to us and let us know the diverse ways we can sustain peace and bring peace to conflict…