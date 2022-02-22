Some Nigerian companies collapse due to poor strategies — TEXEM founder

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Dr Alim Abubakre, a British – Nigerian and founder of United Kingdom firm, TEXEM UK, has attributed the collapse of critical Nigerian organisations like NEPA, NITEL, Nigeria Airways, and Dunlop to poor management strategies.

Abubakre made the assertion while reviewing a book, “Open Strategy Mastering Disruption Outside The C-Suite”, by Christian Stadler, Julia Hautz, Kurt Matzler, and Stephan Friedrich von den Eichen; on TEXEM’s website.

The business expert said that the world is experiencing a turbulent time, but the zillion dollar question is how do leaders turn these challenges into vitamins and win despite these disruptive realities.

Abubakre said it was germane to share actionable insights to help leaders thrive, despite the disruptive and volatile operating context.

According to him, he is qualified to signpost leaders to a collection of valuable insights for success.

Abubakre said this was due to his experience of engaging with over…