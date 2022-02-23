2023: Kwankwanso, others launch political group -National Movement

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former Gov. Rabiu Kwankwanso of Kano State and a group of prominent politicians on Tuesday launched a new political group -“The National Movement”, ahead of 2023 poll.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, Kwankwaso, also the convener, said the movement was formed with a collective desire and commitment of Nigerians at home and in Diaspora to rescue the nation.

He said that the movement was formed by Nigerians from different religious, political and ethnic background in response to calls for a way out of the current economic and political situation in the country.

Kwankwaso said that the journey began in the summer of 2021, when a group of friends and associates met in Abuja under the auspices of Kwankwaso’s Friends to review the situation in Nigeria.

He said that the group was worried about the future and direction of the Nigerian polity.

“We were fully aware that the mind of the average politician in Nigeria was focused mainly on the next…