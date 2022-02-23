A look at Takeaways from President Buhari’s visit to Belgium – Garba Shehu

By Garba Shehu

There was no direct mention of China (and Russia) throughout the two-day European Union-Africa Summit in Brussels, Belgium, February 17 and 18th but the country currently wielding the biggest strategic and diplomatic clout on the African Continent was on the mind of everyone.

China (to some degree, Russia) has, through their Belt and Road Initiative, BRI, found a route to African hearts by helping to close infrastructure gaps in many countries: roads, bridges, rail, power, water and even agricultural projects. China is today the biggest name in African infrastructure. This was not so a decade ago. In 2013, Europe commandeered 37% of major African infrastructure projects, while China was in charge of 12%. By 2020, China had gone up to 31% and Europe left with only 12%.

To recover lost space, Europe now plans a 300 billion Euro word-wide investment fund with a regional plan for Africa taking 150 billion Euros, which is exactly half of what is being…