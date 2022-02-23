Electoral Bill 2022 will tackle election fraud —Coalition

By Angela Atabo

A coalition of over 25 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) says the Electoral Amendment Bill 2022 when assented to would tackle electoral fraud .

According to the CSOs, the bill will also guarantee the inclusion of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the electoral process.

The coalition made the call on Tuesday in Abuja on the occasion of the National Day of Protest on the Electoral Bill 2022.

The coalition comprises the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Yiaga Africa, Partners for Electoral Reform (PER), International Press Centre, Institute for Media and Society, Nigerian Women Trust Fund,The Albino Foundation and Centre for Citizens with Disability.

Others are: Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, Transition Monitoring Group, CLEEN Foundation, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Nigeria Network of Non-Governmental Organisations (NNNGO), and Inclusive Friends…