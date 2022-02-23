Farmers call for upgrading of Badagry Coconut Market

By Olayinka Olawale

Members of the Lagos State Coconut Sellers and Traders Association in Badagry have appealed to the state government to upgrade the Agbalata Coconut Market to a modern market.

Mr Amos Gbeliho, the Chairman of the association made the plea during a meeting with representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO-UN/UNIDO) and the Lagos State Government on Wednesday in Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team was in Badagry to conduct a one month field survey for Coconut Value Chain Analysis as part of the on-going collaboration between FAO-UN/UNIDO.

The Lagos State Government and the FAO-UN had in November 2021, signed a 200,000 U.S. dollars Unilateral Trust Fund Agreement for the development of the coconut value chain.

The collaboration is aimed at developing the coconut value chain, through accelerated production, processing, commercialisation and utilisation.

The agreement which will run for six months, will…