Invasion of Ukraine: Biden announces sanctions on Russia

By Cecilia Ologunagba

U.S. President Joe Biden, on Tuesday announced first tranche of sanctions on Russia, following its decision to recognise the independence of certain areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Biden, in a speech from the White House, said the Russian leader had committed “a flagrant violation of international law.”

According to him, Russia has now undeniably moved against Ukraine by declaring these independent states.

“So, today, I’m announcing the first tranche of sanctions to impose costs on Russia in response to their actions yesterday (Monday).

“These have been closely coordinated with our Allies and partners, and we’ll continue to escalate sanctions if Russia escalates.

“We’re implementing full blocking sanctions on two large Russian financial institutions: V.E.B. and their military bank.

“We’re implementing comprehensive sanctions on Russian sovereign debt. That means we’ve cut off Russia’s government from…