NGO premieres film on care for cancer patients in Abuja

By Aderogba George

Project Pink Blue (PPB), a Non-Governmental Organisation championing the care for cancer patients on Tuesday premiered a movie on plight of cancer patients in Nigeria.

The premiere held in Abuja was to commemorate the 2022 International World Cancer Day usually celebrated on Feb 4.

Speaking during the programme, the Executive Director of PPB, Mr Runcie Chidebe said that the film premiere also known as documentary titled “Champion” was all about three women who had breast cancer in the past.

He explained that one of the women had breast cancer and survived it, the other one had it but could not raised fund to rally support for herself and later died.

Chidebe stated that the third person had it and she was also pregnant, which she had to decide between her pregnancy and cancer treatment.

According to him, this film is also to show stories of true Nigerians, who have suffered from cancer and to show everything about their struggle and what they were…