Nigeria doing well in fighting infectious diseases, says NCDC

By Abiemwense Moru

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET) and Breakthrough ACTION-Nigeria, says Nigeria is doing well in the fight against infectious diseases.

Dr Chinwe Ochu, Director, Prevention Programmes and Knowledge Management, Head of Research, NCDC, made this known on the sideline of Media Preparedness against Future and Current Outbreak Response Programme Brainstorming session on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ochu stated that in terms of fighting infectious diseases, the country was getting better looking at the last 10 years, and would continue to get better.

According to her, there are now structures in place with improved capacity to respond to disease outbreaks, though this may not be 100 per cent.

“We have the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control that has been coordinating the response to infectious disease outbreaks across the country, but we can do better.

“We still have some…