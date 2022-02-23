Northern governors salute Aisha Buhari at 51

By Patience Aliyu

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has felicitated with Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on her 51st birthday anniversary.

This is contain in a congratulatory message by Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong.

The congratulatory message was issued by Dr. Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to governor, on Thursday in Jos,

Lalong commended the first lady’s effort at impacting on the lives of many Nigerians, particularly the less privileged ones

“The Forum rejoices with the mother of the nation on this special day as it calls for special recognition of her efforts towards impacting on the lives of Nigerians, particularly women and children.

“The First Lady has over the years remained consistent and committed in initiating various programmes that have direct impact on the most vulnerable persons in society” he said.

The governor added that her pet project, the Future Assured Programme (FAP), has done a…