President Buhari advises consensus option at APC ‘s national convention

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari met members of the Progressives Governors Forum (governors of the All Progressives Congress) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Their chairman, Kebbi State’s Gov. Atiku Bagudu, said the president advised that the party should explore the option of consensus while electing its officials at the forthcoming national convention.

He told newsmen that consensus had worked for the APC in the past as many chairmen of the party emerged through that process.

“We have produced a number of national chairmen by consensus.

“Bisi Akande emerged as the pioneer chairman of the APC through consensus, John Oyegun emerged by consensus, Adams Oshiomhole emerged by consensus; the president reminded us of that.

“President Buhari is a believer in consensus as one of the options of producing leaders and he urged us to explore consensus.

“While recognising that many people who have indicated interest are competent, only one person will occupy the office…