Senegal-Nigeria cooperation successful – Envoy

By Fortune Abang

Amb. Babacar Matar Ndiaye, Ambassador of Senegal to Nigeria, says his country’s bilateral cooperation with Nigeria has been quite successful in many spheres.

Ndiaye, who is the outgoing Senegalese envoy to Nigeria and Permanent Representative of Senegal to ECOWAS, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He commended Nigeria to have made remarkable progress and explained shared attributes between Senegal and Nigeria in terms of culture and tradition.

According to him, both countries share good bilateral relationships and are well represented globally.

Ndiaye said, “Senegal and Nigeria have done a lot together to further deepen their cooperations; we are the same people in every context and you do not feel like being any different.

“It is exciting to have served Senegal and contributed to strengthening the relationship with Nigeria. To have worked in ECOWAS was challenging and deepening…