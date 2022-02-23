UNICAL, Air Force collaborate on security seeks

By George Odok

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has sued for continuous collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force to curb the security challenges facing the institution.

Obi made this known when she led other principal officers of the university on a courtesy call on the Commander, 305 Special Mobility Group, Calabar, Air Commodore Adebayo Bamidele, in his office.

The Vice-Chancellor said that UNICAL as an institution of over 40,000 students, there was need for a huge security presence.

She added that anything that affects the population negatively would impact on the entire university community and Cross River at large.

She explained that the visit was occasioned by the spate of security challenges in the nation which has engendered an unhealthy impact on the university, resulting in loss of institutional properties.

Responding, the Commander stated that the University of Calabar was one of the best universities in the country and…