13 States,FCT participating in 2022 Porbeni national boat race – Organiser

By Muhyideen Jimoh

No fewer than 13 states and the FCT on Wednesday in Abuja begun participation in the 2022 annual Admiral Porbeni National Boat Race.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the colourful event taking place at the Jabi lake is being supervised by officials from the International Canoe Federation (ICF).

Rear Admiral Festus Porbeni (Rtd.), organiser of the competition, said the boat race is aimed at “catching them young” at the grassroots.

Porbeni who is also the President, Nigeria Rowing Canoe and Sailing Federation told NAN that the competition was part of efforts to propagate the three water sports of rowing, canoe and Sailing in Nigeria.

“The Admiral Porbeni National Boat Race is essentially a talent hunt and discovery competition aimed at ‘catching them young’.

“We’ll also nurture them to stardom and prominence by preparing and exposing them to international competitions,” he said.

He said the…