Bichi urges renewed synergy among security agencies

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Director-General, State Services, Mr Yusuf Bichi, says success of the ongoing operations to address insecurity across the country will require mutual cooperation and robust synergy from all stakeholders.

Bichi made the call at the closing of a 3-Day Defence Headquarters Inter-Agency Cooperation Workshop with the theme: “Strengthening Inter-Agency Cooperation for Sustainable National Security”, on Thursday in Abuja.

The DSS boss, who was represented by the Director of Operation, Mr Joseph Dashwep, said that concerted efforts among security actors and stakeholders was a key mechanism needed in tackling insecurity.

According to him, regrettably, issues on boundaries of responsibilities, mutual distrust, suspicion, unhealthy competition and lack of cooperation, have continued to deal a heavy blow on the cohesion of the nation’s security architecture.

“This will continue to have dire consequences on national security, except we become…