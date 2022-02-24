ECOWAS Parliament, Morocco sign MoU on South–South cooperation

By Lizzy Okoji

The ECOWAS Parliament and Morocco’s House of Councilors have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) emphasising the need to maintain and deepen cooperation between the two parties.

Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Tunis and President of Moroccan House of Chancellor, Enaam Mayara, signed the MoU known as the “Laayoune Declaration’’ on behalf of both entities in Rabat, Morocco.

This is contained in a statement by the Communications Department of the ECOWAS Parliament and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The MoU covers the economy, parliamentary, human relations and diplomacy amongst others.

It said the agreement was signed based on the importance of economic and trade relations between Morocco and ECOWAS countries and the promising opportunities between the two sides.

The said ECOWAS Parliament championed the cause considering the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening cooperation and unifying positions on…