EFCC urges Nigerians to collaborate with anti-corruption agencies

By Precious Akutamadu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday urged Nigerians to collaborate with anti-corruption agencies in the country to achieve success in the fight against corruption.

EFCC Chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, gave the charge during a regional conference organised by the Social Action Group, an NGO, in Port Harcourt.

Bawa, who was represented by Mr Oyewole Dele, the Head, Public Affairs Unit, EFCC Port Harcourt Zonal Office, described the theme of the conference “Beyond Forensic Audit, Repositioning the NDDC for Inclusive and Effective Service Delivery” as apt.

He also urged Nigerians to pay attention to things happening in their immediate environment to enable them to identify their problems and find solutions to them.

“We should identify with the needs of the Niger Delta, meet with the key stakeholders and be able to agree on what will move the Niger Delta forward and give proper accountability,” he said.

Bawa also…