FG opens bid for Highway Dev. Mgt Initiative Bid

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Federal Government has opened bid for Highway Development Management Initiative (HDMI) with 11 companies coming out successful in the Value-Added Concession (VAC).

 The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 18 companies were shortlisted, out of which 11  were successful to bid for the 12 routes slated for concession

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola opened the bidding process at a ceremony in Abuja, on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the Highway Development and Management Initiative was conceptualised and developed by the FMWH in collaboration with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.

The HDMI sought to facilitate the development of parts of Nigeria’s 35,000km of federal highway network by bringing order, efficiency, accountability and profitable entrepreneurship to the operation, management, and maintenance of all assets within the Right of Way.

In his address, Fashola said government was seeking…



Source: News Agency of Nigeria

