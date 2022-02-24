How we invented first LNG stove – Young Nigerian engineers

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

Seven young Nigerian Engineering graduates have explained how they invented the first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) stove which is expected to be inaugurated in December.

The inventors spoke on Thursday in Lagos when the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, paid a working visit to the Nigeria office of Unicorn Group, a pan-African organisation targeting innovative ideas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the seven young graduates had berth the first ever Nigeria LNG stove under the supervision of the Unicorn Group.

The young inventors are Taiwo Yussuf, Bukunola Bolajoko, Martins Omobude, Anjola Badaru, Toheeb Aleshinloye, Elijah Olasehinde and Edidiong Udoh.

Speaking after a presentation of the stove to the minister and other guests, Bolajoko, the only female among the seven inventors, said they took up the teething challenge of how Nigeria could better utilise its abundant natural gas deposit.

According to her, LNG in advanced…