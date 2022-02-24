Mark ‘D’ Ball: Idoga leads FCT Hardrockers in stunning 67-54 victory over Civil Defenders

By Victor Okoye

John Idoga on Tuesday helped FCT Hardrockers to secure their second consecutive win as they stung Civil Defenders 67-54 in the ongoing Mark ‘D’ Ball Men’s basketball championship in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Idoga had 85.7 per cent success (6/7) from the two-point line as well as 33.3 per cent (1/3) from the three-point line, scoring a total of 23 points for the FCT-based clubside.

His contribution included four rebounds, four assists and three turnovers, combining well with teammate David Arum who himself had 17 points, including 15 rebounds, two assists and six turnovers.

The FCT Hardrockers were on the front foot from the blast of the referees’ whistle and never relinquished their lead from the first to the last quarter.

They took it 19-15, 12-12,19-14 17-12 with their opponents only managing to draw level in the second quarter.

Hardrockers were also very defensive, relying mostly on the rebounds to inflict…