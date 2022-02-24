NCDC says Nigeria’s infodemic management system

By Abiemwense Moru

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in collaboration with Breakthrough ACTION-Nigeria and African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), said its robust and strategic rumour management system has been effective in managing infodemics.

Dr Chinwe Ochu, Director, Prevention Programmes and Knowledge Management, Head of Research, NCDC, made this known on the sideline of Media Preparedness against Future and Current Outbreak Response Programme Brainstorming session on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ochu explained that NCDC had a robust rumour management system that utilised a software to scan the social media and Internet for trending news.

“We usually classify these news as valid, misinformation or disinformation. When rumours contain information that can constitute a public health threat, we usually counter such rumours with scientific evidence and facts.

“Our infodemic management system counters rumours with evidence, making sure credible…