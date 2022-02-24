Nigeria to host 2022 World Toilet Summit in November

By Tosin Kolade

Nigeria has been named as the official host of the 2022 World Toilet Summit, slated for November 2022.

Mr Jack Sim, Founder of the World Toilet Organisation (WTO), made this announcement at a virtual meeting of Water Sanitation and Hygiene Stakeholders and Development Partners on Wednesday.

According to Sim, the United Nations member countries in 2013, unanimously adopted November 19, as the day to create awareness on access to toilets.

He said the summit would be a great opportunity for its members to come to Nigeria, to seek out ways to address its sanitation challenges.

He noted that Nigeria’s selection was an opportunity to showcase the extensive efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria and also to drive the intended change.

Also speaking during the Zoom meeting, Mrs Caterina De Albuquerque, Chief Executive Officer, Sanitation and Water for All (SWA), pointed out that sanitation was at one time not discussed and almost forgotten globally.

She…