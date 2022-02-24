UK chartered educational practitioners to grant scholarships to 1,000 Nigerians

By Victor Okoye

The Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners UK (CIEPUK), has announced that it would grant scholarships to no fewer than 1,000 Nigerian students in the 2021/2022 academic session.

Prof. Marcel Ezenwoye, the President, CIEPUK Africa, told newsmen in Abuja, that the scholars would join their 2021/2022 academic year counterparts in the various participating universities in Nigeria and abroad.

Ezenwoye noted that the CIEPUK scholarship programme was in partnership with no fewer than 13 tertiary institutions, and more were still expected to join.

“The award of scholarship ceremony would take place in Abuja in April at the NYSC camp.

“The list of tertiary institutions involved in the scholarship programme include: Tansian University Umunya, Anambra State, Covenant Polytechnic, Owerri, Temple Gate Polytechnic, Aba, Mewar University, Abuja, and Dorben Polytechnic,…