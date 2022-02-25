Biden announces new sanctions on Russia, says Putin ‘chose’ war

By Cecilia Ologunagba

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, saying that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “chose this war” and his country would bear the consequences.

The sanctions target Russian banks, oligarchs and high-tech sectors, Biden said.

The United States and its allies will block assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs.

Biden had on Tuesday announced first tranche of sanctions on Russia, following its decision to recognise the independence of certain areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The President announced the sanctions at the White House while Ukraine’s government reported mounting casualties inflicted by Russian forces attacking from the east, north and south.

“The sanctions measures impose severe costs on Russia’s largest financial institutions and will further isolate Russia from the global financial system.

“With today’s…