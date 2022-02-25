Buhari lauds Nasarawa governor for complementing FG’s infrastructure initiatives

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for complementing the efforts of the Federal Government in the provision of infrastructure in the state.

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari made the commendation at a State Dinner in his honour on Thursday.

The president, who is on a two-day official visit to the state, inaugurated the Lafia Airport, Modern Bus Terminal, Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centre, and the Shinge-Barkini Abdullahi-Kilema road, executed by the state government.

The Federal Government projects inaugurated by the president on the first day of his visit were the 330kva Power Substation and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) building in Lafia.

Buhari expressed delight at the pace of development in the state and the quality of the inaugurated projects carried out by the Federal Government in the state.

”The last time I came here on Feb. 6, 2019 was to solicit for…