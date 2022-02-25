FCTA identifies inter-house sports as veritable platform for Olympic talents hunt

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Thursday identified secondary school inter-house sports competition as a veritable platform for Olympic talents hunt in the country.

Mr Ikharo Attah, the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, stated this at the 20th Annual Inter-House Sports Competition held at Government Secondary School Nyanya, Abuja.

Attah said that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and the Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu both believed in combination of sporting and education as a viable tool in ensuring that students were properly developed.

According to him, this will enable students shun the twine vices of drugs abuse and cultism.

“The FCT Administration believes that secondary school inter-house sports competition avails us the opportunity for talent hurting.

“Because from places like, this great talent that will stand in for Olympics NUGA games in the…