FCTA, JICA partner to improve hygiene, meat handling practices in FCT abattoir

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has partner with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to improve hygiene and meat handling practices, using advanced technologies in Abuja abattoirs.

The Mandate Secretary for FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Malam Abubakar Ibrahim, made the disclosure when a team from JICA paid a courtesy call on the secretariat, on Thursday in Abuja.

Ibrahim said the measure was part of effort to standardise abattoir operations in the nation’s capital.

The secretary expressed hope that JICA’s interest in the abattoir sector would compliment FCTA’s efforts toward meeting the desired standards in meat handling practices across the territory.

Ibrahim said the visit was no doubt significant in so many ways, considering the renewed interest of the secretariat to standardize abattoir operations by addressing the important issues of infrastructural decay.

He also said that the…