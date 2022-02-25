Foundation donates educational materials to schools in Kogi

By Thompson Yamput

Tima Foundation, an NGO, on Wednesday donated millions of Naira educational materials to primary and secondary schools in the eastern and western Senatorial districts of Kogi.

Dr Fatima Alfa, the Founder of the foundation, made this known, while presenting hardcover notebooks to students in Yabma International Science Academy (YISA) in Lokoja.

Alfa, a U.S.-based accountant, said besides supporting schools, the foundation was into empowering women towards supporting humanity in the pursuit and acquisition of skills and knowledge, especially at the foundation levels.

She said the foundation had at different times donated set of computers, hardcover notebooks and other educational materials to various Institutions in Kogi and Lagos states.

“Tima Foundation has, over the years, been giving grants, scholarships and tuition assistance to indigent students in Kogi as our way of giving back to the society.

“Aside promoting education, our foundation has…