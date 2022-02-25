HIV/AIDS patients raise concern over gender-based violence

By Ikenna Osuoha

The Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (ASWHAN) has urged security agencies to rise to the challenge of protecting women against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Ms Assumpta Reginald, National Coordinator, (ASWHAN), said this on Friday in Abuja at a one-day sensitisation meeting with the Nigerian Police, media and other stakeholders in Abuja.

She said the association would continue to partner with media, Nigeria Police Force, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to ensure that the rights of women were protected.

The National Coordinator, represented by Mrs Helen Akpan, the association’s secretary said that sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) escalated during the COVID-19.

She described the meeting as a roadmap to finding interventions to mitigate the challenge.

“During the COVID-19, GBV escalated. It is quite exciting to pave the way for gender intervention regarding…