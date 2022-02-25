Minister tasks investors to build gold smelting plants

By Francisca Oluyole

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, has called on mining investors to replicate the construction of Gold Smelting Plant in Mopa, Moro Local Government Area in Kogi.

Adegbite, made this known in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Mrs Etore Thomas, on Friday in Abuja.

The minister who visited the gold smelting plant urged investors to borrow a leaf from what the Federal Government had done in Mopa and build gold processing plant in other gold bearing communities.

He said that the gold plant was a pilot project located in Kogi due to gold deposits in the vicinity and meant to provide services to catchment areas within its location.

“This processing plant project is sited in Mopa, Moro Local Government Area of Kogi because we found gold in this neighborhood,” he said.

The minister advised the Artisanal and Small Scale Miners (ASM) in the area to take advantage of the…