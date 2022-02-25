National peace summit: Gowon, others urge youths to shun violence

By Aderonke Ojediran

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, (rtd.), on Thursday in Lagos, charged youths to shun violence and be advocates of peace and nation building.

Gowon gave the charge at the National Peace Summit and Awards 2022 with the theme, “The Mechanism of Sacrifices and Compromise in Nation Building and Pursuit of Peace for an Emerging New Nigeria.”

Gowon, who attended the event virtually, urged Nigerian youths to rise up to the challenges of nation building and channel their energy positively.

“In spite of the distraction, I want to urge Nigerian youths to stay courageous. Violence has never solved any problem; channel your energy to things that are productive.

“Whatever talent you have; be it in health, technology, entrepreneurship and so on and so forth, stay dedicated and do what you can as youths to give back to the nation. By so doing you’d be building the nation.”

Gowon also called on…