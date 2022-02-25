NGO moves to reduce inequality, poor social amenities in communities in FCT

By Salisu Sani-Idris

HipCity Innovation Centre or HipCity Hub, an NGO, has restated its commitment toward addressing inequality in marginalised communities deprived of social amenities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Executive Director of the organisation, Mr Bassey Bassey, made this known when he led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Buki Ponle, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the mission of the organisation was to reduce the incidence of inequality, especially in marginalised communities that were deprived of service delivery.

Bassey said the organisation was determined to educate and build capacity in communities with poor social amenities to enable them understand their rights and demand for accountability in service delivery.

He stressed that beyond the city centre, people were struggling to drink water from the same source with animals, adding “the water is not even clean for human…