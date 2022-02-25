NSE partners Vitapur to improve local content

By Rukayat Moisemhe

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and Vitapur Nigeria Limited have joined hands to promote local content for sustainable development of manufacturing industries in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Vitapur Nigeria Limited is a Vitafoam Nigeria PLC subsidiary.

Chairman, Innovation Committee, NSE, Ikeja Branch, Mr Nimot Muili, during a Vitapur facility tour on Thursday commended the company for its giant stride in the production of modern building materials.

He expressed his association’s willingness to collaborate with the company to educate Nigerians on the relevance of patronising local content.

Muili noted that the collaboration would enrich its members in terms of professional knowledge of the trends in the industry.

“We have noticed that Vitapur focuses on sustainable development through its local content policy which increases output and creates job opportunities.

“There…