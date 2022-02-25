Russia attack: FG assures Nigerians of safe evacuation from Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama

By Maureen Okon

The Federal Government on Friday assured Nigerians living in Ukraine of their safe evacuation amidst the Russia multiple attacks of Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

Onyeama said the Federal Government was making arrangements for a special flight operation to evacuate her citizens from Ukraine in view of the escalating tension between that country and Russia.

He added that the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev had been contacted and told to make arrangements for those wishing to return home from other areas including Donestk and Luhensk.

The minister assured Nigerians that the ministry was following the event since it began and assured of the Federal Government’s readiness to speedily ensure the safe evacuation of Nigerians, particularly, students in Ukraine.

