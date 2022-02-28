TETFund executes10,000 projects – Official

By Yakubu Uba

The Chairman Board of Trustees of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Alhaji Kashim Imam, has said that no fewer than 10,000 projects and over 30,000 trainings were done for staff of various tertiary institutions.

Imam, made this known on Monday in Maiduguri during a TETFund/FIRS Joint Interactive Forum with the theme: “Improving Education Development Tax (EDT) Collection in the Post Pandemic Era”.

According to Kashim, the projects are either completed or ongoing like auditoriums, laboratories, lecture theatres in 226 tertiary institutions across the country.

“Last year alone, we designated 12 universities as centres of excellence and we funded those universities to the tune of N12 billion that is one billion each to fund research.

“We replicated that with six polytechnics and six colleges of education. These are in addition to various other interventions,” Kashim said.

Kashim said the interactive session was designed to put heads together with…