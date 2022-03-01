Adamawa launches sexual offenders database

By Ibrahim Kado

The Adamawa Government on Tuesday launched Sexual Offenders Database (SOD) to ensure quick dispensation of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) cases in the state.

Speaking during the event in Yola, Justice Afraimu Jingi, Attorney-General and commissioner for Justice in the state said the database would help to give information about the number of times sexual offenders commit the crime.

According to him, with the database in place, there will be no hiding place for offenders as it is linked to the national register and can be accessed by all Nigerians so that offenders can be named and shamed.

He added that in line with the desire of the state to ensure violence-free, peaceful and prosperous society, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri signed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law on Aug. 30, 2021.

“I’m pleased to announce that full implementation of the VAPP law has started culminating in the launch of the sexual offenders database…