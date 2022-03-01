Energy Summit: Authority demands investment towards global energy mix

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has called for a scale up on sustainable investment in fossil fuel sector, considering the role of oil and gas in the global energy mix.

Mr Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, made the call in Abuja on Monday at the Fifth edition of the Nigerian International and Energy Summit (NIES 2022).

Ahmed said while geopolitical risks and the energy transition continued to destabilise oil prices, it was in our interest as a nation to scale up sustainable investment in the fossil fuel sector for global energy mix.

He called for strategic insights and ingenious approaches that must be emplaced towards promoting energy security, economic stability, growth and sustainable development of the Nigerian energy sector.

This, according to him, could be achieved by using the extensive resource of the nation, especially gas and interfacing with key stakeholders on all areas…