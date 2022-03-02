Nigeria has huge mineral investment opportunities — Minister

By Francisca Oluyole

Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development says Nigeria has huge investment opportunities in the mining and minerals sector.

Adegbite said this in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Mrs Etore Thomas on Wednesday in Abuja.

The minister who received a delegation from Optiva Resources Ltd, a UK based Investment Organisation and their investment Advisers, NPL Advisors, said the ministry had made efforts to attract Foreign Direct Investors to invest in the sector.

“The ministry is intensifying efforts at attracting foreign direct mining investments for the actualisation of the diversification of the economy from crude oil to mining.

“This visit is coming just a few months after the `Mines and Money’ conference held in London recently, as the ministry has become technologically savvy to make things easy for investors to access information.

“Investors can now apply for licence and…