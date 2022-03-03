2023: NBC organises workshop on objective political reportage

By Mercy Omoike

As Nigerians prepare for the 2023 general elections, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Tuesday organised a two-day workshop in Lagos toward promoting objective political reportage.

In a speech at the workshop that had the theme “Broadcast Ecology and Politics in Nigeria”, Alhaji Balarabe Shehu, the Director-General of NBC, emphasised the need for the media to handle reports before, during and after the elections “professionally and responsibly.”

He further tasked journalists to avoid the dissemination of fake news and hate speech as that was inimical to the polity.

“We are here because it is known to each and everyone of us that 2023 is fast approaching and the media has a very important role to play in the election and its coverage.

“The purpose of the workshop is to intimate and remind the media of what is already known to them as professionals.

“The media should be steadfast and careful in their reportage and should avoid…