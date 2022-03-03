Africa welcomes banning of plastics pollution by UNEA

pollution

The banning of plastic pollution by the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) is welcomed as it will help protect the environment, South African Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy says.

“South Africa welcomes the adoption of the resolution of ‘End Plastic Pollution: Toward an internationally legally binding instrument’.

“This represents an important landmark and significant decision to protect the environment and particularly our oceans that are important for food security.

“Addressing climate change, improving health and promoting sustainable development and poverty eradication,’’ said Creecy.

She said on Thursday that the member states recognised the urgent need to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment.

The UNEA agreed to establish an intergovernmental negotiating committee and start its work during the second half of…