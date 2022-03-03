Agric ministry, NiMet sign MoU on seasonal climate prediction

By Doris Esa

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), on downscaling of the Seasonal Climate Prediction to farming communities.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU in Abuja, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that the importance of weather information in agriculture could not be over emphasised.

He said that the downscaling of weather information to the farming community level, would also enable Nigerian farmers assess insurance products that would help them to adapt and mitigate the effect of climate change.

The permanent secretary said that timely weather information would boost the productivity of Nigerian farmers and reduce losses from adverse weather conditions.

According to him, the ministry has installed 10 Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) in 10 states to assist in data…