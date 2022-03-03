Hajj 2022: NAHCON urges pilgrims boards to reengineer operations

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had urged states pilgrims welfare boards, agencies and commissions to reengineer their operations for the 2022 Hajj.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, gave the task during a meeting with the chief executive officers of the state organisations at the Hajj House on Wednesday in Abuja.

Hassan said there was already an engagement between the two countries (Nigeria and Saudi Arabia) in respect of the 2022 Hajj.

He, therefore, stressed the need for all the chief executives to have the mental alertness that Hajj 2022 could take place.

The NAHCON boss disclosed that the Hajj Saving Scheme would play a very prominent role in the enrollment of intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj.

“There are other details which I will like to keep for now. But engagements and communication has started between the two nations in respect of Hajj 2022.

“We have reasons…