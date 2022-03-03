IHVN seeks greater collaboration with NAN

By Abujah Racheal



The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) has expressed commitment to greater collaboration with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on infectious diseases awareness and quality health services for Nigerians.

The Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Dr Patrick Dakum, expressed the organisation’s commitment when he paid a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Buki Ponle, on Thursday in Abuja.

Dakum, who commended NAN “for the prompt and accurate dissemination of news to Nigerians”, added that IHVN had collaborated with NAN for more than 12 years and had been enjoying and benefiting fro services given it by the agency.

He said, “We’re hoping that this is something that we will continue to build on.

“We want to continue to see how using the NAN medium will ensure timely information for Nigerians to live healthy lives free of diseases and be able to access treatment.”

The NAN managing director, while congratulating…